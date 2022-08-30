BJP to accord reception to Prime Minister in Kochi
Modi to commission first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers will accord a reception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery on September 1.
Mr. Modi is visiting the State to commission the first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, at the Cochin Shipyard on September 2.
A release issued by the district BJP unit said the Prime Minister would visit the birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya at Kalady near the airport after the reception. He will also attend the State core committee meeting of the party in the evening, it said.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.