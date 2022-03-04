BJP stalling State’s progress: CM

He asserts that the SilverLine project will be taken forward

He asserts that the SilverLine project will be taken forward

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday blamed the Central and State leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for trying to stall the development of the State.

"The Centre is unfortunately adopting a stance against the interests of the State. The financial share due to Kerala is on the decline. This will take our State backwards in terms of development," he said, at a public meeting held in connection with the conclusion of the State conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] at Marine Drive.

Referring to the repeated pleas for setting up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the State falling on deaf ears, Mr. Vijayan said that the Prime Minister used to respond positively whenever this request was made before him. But it was not turning into a reality. The State leadership of the BJP and the United Democratic Front were united in opposing the developmental plans of the Left government, he claimed.

Alleging that a misleading campaign was on against the goals set for uplifting higher education sector in the Nava Keralam vision document, the Chief Minister asked what was wrong in setting up world-class institutions in both private and public sectors.

"Students in Kerala, who enroll in higher educational institutions abroad, would prefer to stay here if we have globally recognised facilities. We need new-age courses and talented faculty members to scale up the higher education sector in tune with the requirements of the changing times," he said.

Urging the people to oppose those trying to block the development of the State, Mr. Vijayan said that the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project would be taken forward with the cooperation of the public.