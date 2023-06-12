BJP slams SFI, Left-affiliated forums over Maharaja’s College issue

June 12, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - KOCHI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State vice president K.S. Radhakrishnan has accused the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Left-affiliated Association of Kerala Government College Teachers and the NGO Union for the “demolition of Kerala’s education sector”.

He was inaugurating an open discussion on What’s Happening in Maharaja’s organised by the district committee of the BJP.

He alleged that the college had declared SFI State secretary P.M. Arsho of having passed an exam, which he never took, while a former SFI leader, K. Vidya, had secured an experience certificate in teaching without ever teaching and secured a job on its strength. This was just a part of the overall fall in standards in the education sector, Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

A college that had contributed talents in all sectors at one time had fallen from the high pedestal. There was a drop of 25% in applications received by the college this year, he said.

BJP district president K.S. Shaiju presided.