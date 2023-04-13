BJP seeks ED probe into ‘graft’ in awarding contract for biomining at Brahmapuram

April 13, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prakash Javadekar has demanded a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the alleged instances of corruption in awarding contract for biomining at Brahmapuram.

A team led by Mr. Javadekar visited the Brahmapuram campus on Thursday, said a communication.

The firm, which was awarded the contract, had defrauded many other cities in India. The State government should have opted for a CBI inquiry against the company, he said.

The former Union Minister also wanted to know why the firm, which had no experience or expertise in biomining, was awarded the contract in Kochi.