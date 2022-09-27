BJP saves its chairperson post in Kochi Corporation

UDF moves no-confidence motion against Tax Appeals Standing Committee chief; LDF and BJP councillors abstain from meeting

UDF moves no-confidence motion against Tax Appeals Standing Committee chief; LDF and BJP councillors abstain from meeting

The United Democratic Front (UDF)-sponsored no-confidence motion against Priya Prasanth, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representative and chairperson of the Tax Appeals Standing Committee of the Kochi Corporation, failed for want of quorum as Left Democratic Front (LDF) and BJP councillors abstained from the meeting on Tuesday.

District Collector Dr. Renu Raj dissolved the meeting convened to discuss the motion as the required number of councillors were not present though four UDF members had turned up. It required five members to complete the quorum for the meeting.

While the UDF has four of its members elected to the committee, the LDF has three and the BJP two in the standing committee. Though a fresh no-confidence motion cannot not be introduced against the chairperson for the next six months, the UDF may bring another motion against the chairperson of the Education Standing Committee where the UDF and the LDF have four members each. The BJP has one member in the committee.

UDF leaders said the LDF decision to abstain from the motion proved their allegation that the LDF was in an unholy alliance with the BJP in the council. The LDF reciprocated the support it received from the BJP during the bypoll in the Gandhi Nagar division by abstaining from the meeting and thus helped the BJP retain the chairperson post.

The UDF had even given a letter to Mayor M. Anilkumar saying that it would not stake claim for the chairperson post in the committee in the event of the LDF supporting the UDF in the no-trust motion, said Antony Kureethara, Congress leader in the council.

On its part, LDF leaders had earlier said that it would not support the UDF as it was the front councillors that helped the BJP win the chairperson post.

UDF councillors later staged a protest at the portico of the corporation office against what they termed as an alliance between the LDF and the BJP.