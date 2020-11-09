BJP releases first list of candidates in Kochi Corporation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list of 42 candidates for the elections to the Kochi Corporation.

The party has decided to field some of its office-bearers. BJP State secretary T.P. Sindhumol will contest from Girinagar, Division 55, of the corporation. District secretary C.V. Sajani will contest from Division 56, Panampilly Nagar.

The candidates were announced by district president S. Jayakrishnan on Monday.

The BJP at present has two seats in the corporation. Sudha Dileep Kumar, councillor representing Ernakulam Central, will contest again from the same division, going by the first list.

Of the 74 divisions in the corporation, the BJP itself will contest from nine more divisions, and another list is likely to be announced soon. The remaining 23 divisions have been allotted to other NDA members.