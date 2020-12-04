KochiKOCHI 04 December 2020 23:56 IST
BJP manifesto offers free vaccination
Updated: 04 December 2020 23:56 IST
The BJP-led NDA will provide free COVID-19 vaccination and insurance coverage for all city residents and set up an Armed Forces Medical College in Kochi if it comes to power in Kochi Corporation.
A Surat-model waste treatment plant, septage treatment facility, implementation of e-governance programme, development of satellite towns around Kochi, development of city markets into high-tech ones and setting up of solar farms have found place in the poll manifesto that was released on Friday.
The development of Old Railway and Harbour stations and a programme for mosquito eradication were among the poll promises released by party leader A.N. Radhakrishnan.
