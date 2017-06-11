BJP hartal in Muvattupuzha constituency peaceful

The dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the BJP in the Muvattupuzha Assembly constituency on Saturday to protest against the attack on its members passed off peacefully.

According to the police, the majority of shops and other commercial establishments remained closed while the KSRTC buses operated normally.

Hundreds of commuters travelling to the city for work were affected as private buses kept off the road.

Meanwhile, private vehicles were out on the road but in fewer numbers. Both the BJP and DYFI staged protest marches in the region during the day though no clashes were reported in connection with the hartal.

Clashes had broken out between activists of both the parties on Friday evening during which flagposts of both the parties were damaged.

Several houses were stoned and vehicles damaged during the clashes, which continued till Friday midnight.

Cases registered

The Koothattukulam police have registered cases against both BJP and CPI(M) activists in connection with the violent incidents reported from the Palakkuzha region the other day.

The police have collected the statements of complainants, who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the region.