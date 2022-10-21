BJP Ernakulam district president resigns

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Jayakrishnan, Ernakulam district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has resigned.

He has forwarded the resignation letter to party State president K. Surendran though there is no confirmation yet on whether it has been accepted.

Mr. Jayakrishnan was appointed district president in December, 2019 as the candidate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He was on the radar of the party State leadership over the past few months following complaints that his performance did not match expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior district functionary of the party said the party's base in Ernakulam had taken a hit owing to the shortcomings at the leadership level. There were also certain allegations related to the collection of funds for the party. The district leadership was also pulled up for the low turnout at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting at Nedumbassery when he had arrived here for commissioning aircraft carrier Vikrant in September, he said.

The district meet of the party, to be held on Saturday, is expected to discuss his resignation amidst reports that the State leadership may permit him to complete his tenure ending in December. Mr. Jayakrishnan did not respond to calls for his comment.