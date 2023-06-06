HamberMenu
BJP demands inquiry into mark list controversy at Maharaja’s College

June 06, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has demanded an inquiry into the mark list controversy involving P.M. Arsho, State secretary of Students’ Federation of India (SFI), at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam.

He alleged that it was clear that the college authorities went out of their way to help him, though they cancelled his mark list following protests from various quarters. Activists of the SFI were getting such favours across campuses in the State. The recent impersonation row at Christian College, Kattakada, was a glaring example, he added.

