BJP demands details of funds allotted for waste management

BJP State president wants government to come out with details of funds obtained in the past seven years for waste management projects

March 17, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Surendran has alleged that the State government has squandered away funds allotted for waste management.

Addressing the media ahead of a protest march taken out by BJP activists to the Kochi Corporation office on Friday, Mr. Surendran wanted the government to come out with details of funds obtained in the past seven years for waste management projects.

The BJP leader alleged corruption in the allotment of contracts for the waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram. A section of CPI(M) leaders in Ernakulam was involved in waste treatment projects. A few UDF leaders were also benefiting from the deal, he alleged.

BJP district president K.S. Shaiju and State secretary S. Suresh were present.

Later, Mr. Surendran inaugurated the march.

The Kerala Congress organised an agitation in front of the Kochi Corporation office demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the Brahmapuram fire and also the resignation of Mayor M. Anilkumar. Party acting chairman P.C. Thomas inaugurated the protest.

