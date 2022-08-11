Kochi

BJP councillor sworn in; Opposition cries foul

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 11, 2022 23:53 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 23:53 IST

T. Padmakumari of the BJP, who was declared elected from the Island North division of the Kochi Corporation, was sworn in as councillor of the Kochi Corporation on Thursday.

A civil court in Kochi had declared Ms. Padmakumari elected following a petition moved by her nearest rival N. Venugopal in the local body elections. The court had declared her elected through drawing lots.

The BJP councillor was sworn in at a function held in the chamber of Mayor M. Anilkumar at 11 a.m. on the day.

The Mayor had issued notice for the swearing-in on August 9, said a communication from Sudha Dileepkumar, the Parliamentary Party leader of the BJP in the corporation council.

At the same time, Antony Kureethara, the Congress leader in the council, said the swearing-in of the BJP councillor was in violation of the Kerala Municipalities Act.

It was on June 22 that the court declared Ms. Padmakumari as the winner. The Kerala Municipalities Act specifies that the seat has to be declared vacant and notified accordingly if an elected representative fails to assume office without valid reasons within 30 days of being elected, said a complaint filed by M.G. Aristotle, a Congress councillor.

The swearing-in of the councillor was bad in law and a deliberate and illegal act, it alleged.

