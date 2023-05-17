ADVERTISEMENT

BJP councillor in Kochi Corporation removed from key post for defying party whip

May 17, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The councillor, who was in Karnataka for the Assembly poll campaign, turned up for voting in Kochi to support the no-confidence motion

The Hindu Bureau

Padmaja S. Menon, councillor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Kochi Corporation, has been removed from the post of national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha (BJMM) for defying the party whip against voting in the no-confidence motion moved by the United Democratic Front (UDF) against the Education Standing Committee chairman on April 26.

BJMM national president Vanathi Srinivasan is learnt to have issued the directive removing Ms. Menon from the post. The district leadership of the party confirmed the development on Wednesday. Despite repeated calls and messages, Ms. Menon remained unavailable for comments.

BJP State president K. Surendran had issued a show cause notice to Ms. Menon for violating the whip and casting her vote in the election of the Education Standing Committee chairman. The motion moved by the UDF against V.A. Sreejith of the CPI(M) was passed after she supported it.

The district unit of the BJP had issued a whip asking her to stay away from voting. It was under the impression that Ms. Menon, who was then in Karnataka in connection with the campaign for the State Assembly polls, would not turn up for voting. However, she refused to accept the whip and turned up in Kochi to support the no-confidence motion.

The district leadership of the party, which had approached the State unit seeking action against her, said that she would soon be suspended from the party. The State president is likely to initiate disciplinary action against Ms. Menon soon, it said. Mr. Sreejith was restored as chief of the education panel on May 9 after the vote of a Congress councillor in the election was declared as invalid.

