BJP claims victory in civic polls

The voters of Kerala have rejected both the UDF and the LDF in the local body elections, and the BJP enjoyed the maximum support of voters, according to party leader C.P. Radhakrishnan.

The vote share of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) went up by 4% when compared to the previous election, and the number of seats secured by the front too went up significantly.

The minor gain made by the LDF cannot be viewed as a recognition of the wrong polices and deeds of the LDF government, he said.

Mr. Radhakrishnan alleged that the State government was fudging COVID-19 data. The flaws in COVID management will be exposed by the BJP, he said after a core committee meeting of the party.

The party, which will oppose Islamic terrorism, is not against Muslims and Christians. The BJP is the real secular party of the country. The victory posted by two Christian candidates in Pandalam under the BJP banner was an example of Christians moving closer to the party, he said.

BJP State president K. Surendran was present.