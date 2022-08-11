Bitumen thrown at road users, three injured

August 11, 2022 21:17 IST

Altercation over traffic diversion at Chilavannoor

Three road users sustained burns after bitumen was allegedly thrown at them by those engaged in road work following an altercation over traffic diversion at Chilavannoor on Thursday.

The injured are Vinod Varghese, 40, Joseph Vinu, 36, and Antony Jijo, 40, all residents of Chilavannoor.

They were on their way from Elamkulam in a car when the incident took place on Chilavannoor Waterland road. An argument ensued between them and workers over traffic diversion. Though a bunch of workers were involved in the altercation, one engaged in filling potholes reportedly threw bitumen on the car passengers. The worker fled from the scene soon after the incident.

The victims said they were attacked for questioning the road block without an alert board. All three are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Vinod and Joseph had more serious injuries with burns on their hands and legs. Antony suffered burns on his hand. Though local residents rushed to the spot, the assaulter had fled by then.

The South police are investigating the incident.