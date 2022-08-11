Kochi

Bitumen thrown at road users, three injured

Special Correspondent KOCHI August 11, 2022 21:17 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 21:17 IST

Three road users sustained burns after bitumen was allegedly thrown at them by those engaged in road work following an altercation over traffic diversion at Chilavannoor on Thursday.

The injured are Vinod Varghese, 40, Joseph Vinu, 36, and Antony Jijo, 40, all residents of Chilavannoor.

They were on their way from Elamkulam in a car when the incident took place on Chilavannoor Waterland road. An argument ensued between them and workers over traffic diversion. Though a bunch of workers were involved in the altercation, one engaged in filling potholes reportedly threw bitumen on the car passengers. The worker fled from the scene soon after the incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The victims said they were attacked for questioning the road block without an alert board. All three are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Vinod and Joseph had more serious injuries with burns on their hands and legs. Antony suffered burns on his hand. Though local residents rushed to the spot, the assaulter had fled by then.

The South police are investigating the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
crime
Read more...