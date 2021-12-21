Bitra islanders make bumper catch of tuna

The islanders of Bitra in Lakshadweep were in for a surprise on Tuesday as they received around 4,000 tuna fish in a chakara catch, mudbank formation that brings in shoals of fish to the shore.

C.G. Rafeeue, an islander, said this was the third chakara in recent times, but the biggest. Whenever the phenomenon occurred, the fish would be divided among the 330 or so people of the tiny island without going in for sale. The chakara was spotted at 8 a.m. and all people gathered to catch the fish.

“The tuna will be pickled or dried and subsequently shipped in bulk to Beypore or Mangaluru for sale,” he said. Dried tuna was in great demand, he said.