Bishops express concern over Manipur crisis

June 26, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council has expressed anxiety over the developments in Manipur, where a civil strife has made life difficult for all communities in the State. The deteriorating situation has already claimed about a hundred lives and tens of thousands have been rendered homeless or had to flee their homes.

These developments are cause for great anxiety, said the bishops in a circular issued here on Monday. The bishops also expressed the fear that armed groups, under the cover of the ongoing conflict, are conspiring to wipe out the Christian community in the state.

The State and the Central governments cannot shy away from their responsibilities to end the crisis that has threatened the unity of the country. The bishops also called on the community of Catholics in Kerala to contribute to the relief works in Manipur.

