Bishops call for ceding land for development projects

KOCHI

26 July 2021 19:32 IST

The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC), the apex body of the Catholic hierarchy in the State, has appealed to all faithful to cooperate with any demand for the development of the country. In a statement issued here on Monday, the council said the Christian community had contributed substantially to the progress of society.

KCBC president and chairman of the Inter Church Council Cardinal George Alencherry said in the statement that the Church respected the recent order of the High Court of Kerala on land acquisition for national highway development and recalled that it had always reacted creatively to the demand for development. For instance, he said, the church at Pallithura in Thirvananthapuram was relocated to establish the ISRO space research centre in the State capital.

The Cardinal also appealed to the community members to cooperate with the demand for development of more infrastructure for the growing traffic needs by showing willingness to relocate places of worship.

