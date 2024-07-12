ADVERTISEMENT

Bishop Puthur advises priests to be faithful to directive on unified Mass

Published - July 12, 2024 12:40 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bishop Bosco Puthur, apostolic administrator of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, has again advised priests to be “faithful to the directions regarding the implementation of the unified mode of celebrating the Holy Qurbana given through a joint circular dated June 9, 2024” and an explanatory note on July 1, 2024. The priests have been advised to exercise the ministry in obedience “to serve the people of God in the archdiocese.”

The advice, in a letter dated July 8, came in response to the recourse resorted to by individual priests in connection with the joint circular issued by Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil and the apostolic administrator. The letter from Bishop Puthur clarified that his communication was not issued as a penal precept directed at individual priests, and the act of filing a remonstration against it did not stand.

Bishop Puthur’s latest communication also underlined that the signatories to the joint circular were competent to issue such a circular, and that its content and provisions remained valid and lawful.

