Bishop calls for strong women’s leadership in church and society

June 23, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The emergence of a strong women’s leadership in the church and society alike is the need of the hour, Kanjirappally Bishop Mar Jos Pulickal said here on Friday.

He was inaugurating the international senate meeting of the Mother’s Forum of the Syro-Malabar Church at Mount St. Thomas, the headquarters of the church, at Kakkanad. The Bishop urged mothers to realise the writings on the wall and muster courage to overcome crisis. He said mothers with strong views and perceptions should rise to leadership.

