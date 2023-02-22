Bishop calls for observing ‘digital Lent’

February 22, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KOCHI

Bishop of Kothamangalam George Madathikandathil has sent out an appeal to the faithful to make the annual observation of Lent more relevant to contemporary times by observing what has been described as a ‘digital Lent’ during which there is either total abstinence from or controlled use of social media and watching of entertainment programmes on both television and other platforms.

A spokesman for the diocese, which is part of the Syrian Catholic Church, said that while Lent had traditionally meant giving up fish and meat, among other luxuries on a routine basis, the recent social trends called for self-restraint on excessive use of social media and other digital platforms.

Different denominations among the Roman Catholics observe Lent, mostly as a 40-day period beginning with Ash Wednesday. It is the season of sharing and sacrifices, mortification of the flesh and alms-giving, during which excessive comfort and luxury are given up.

Lent is etymologically linked to the days of Spring when the days are comparatively long. It is a period of recollection of the fasting and prayers of Jesus before his public ministry as recounted in the New Testament. The period is a preparation for the celebration of the mysteries of the Christian faith that include the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, establishment of the Eucharist on Maundy Thursday and crucifixion and death of Jesus on Good Friday. Lent culminates in the celebration of Easter.

In his appeal, Bishop Madathikandathil appealed to the faithful to limit their use of Internet, mobile phones, watching television serials, and access to social media. One can totally abstain from them or restrict their use, the bishop’s appeal said.

The spokesman for the diocese said that the tendency of unbridled use of these new media was especially prevalent among young people and children, and that the bishop’s appeal had taken these trends into consideration.

