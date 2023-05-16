ADVERTISEMENT

BIS officials seize spuriously ISI-marked plywood

May 16, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Monday seized spuriously ISI-marked plywood of varying types and sizes during a search and seizure operation at a saw mill in Perumbavoor.

The firm was found using fake ISI mark on plywood for general purposes and marine plywood with either expired licence numbers or fake licence numbers. Over 1,100 such boards weighing approximately 20 tonnes of spuriously ISI-marked plywood and screen-printing stencils used to ISI mark those products were also seized from the firm. Using the ISI mark or claiming conformity to an Indian Standard, in any manner, without a valid licence from the BIS is a punishable offence.

Manufacturers are required to obtain licence from the BIS to use the standard mark of quality (ISI mark) on their products, and such marking is permitted only for products explicitly mentioned in the scope approved by the BIS.

Action is being initiated to penalise the offenders. It has been observed that spuriously ISI-marked products were being sold to customers for huge profit.

