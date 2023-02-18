ADVERTISEMENT

BIS officials seize packaged drinking water with spurious hallmark in Ernakulam

February 18, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) seized packaged drinking water with spurious ISI mark during a search at a packaged drinking water production unit in Ernakulam on February 16.

The search was held on the premises of Maseera Hygienics at Keezhillam. It was found that the unit was producing packaged drinking water with brand names ‘Beck Dales’ and ‘Fresh-W’ of capacity 1 l, 500 ml and 300 ml bearing ISI mark with expired licence number and 20-litre jars with ISI mark and licence numbers of other companies, according to a communication.

A total of 17,550 packaged drinking water bottles manufactured by the company and ten 20-litre jars with ISI mark and licence numbers of other companies were seized. The manufacture, sale, and exhibition for sale of packaged drinking water without BIS licence and without ISI mark of quality are illegal as per the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition And Restrictions On Sales) Regulations, 2011.

CONNECT WITH US