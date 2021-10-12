BIS celebrates World Standards Day

KOCHI

12 October 2021 22:25 IST

The Kochi office of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the National Standards Body of India, organised a virtual meeting on Tuesday to celebrate World Standards Day.

It is celebrated each year all over the world by members of the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to pay tribute to the collaborative efforts of thousands of experts worldwide, who develop voluntary technical agreements that are published as International or National Standards.

The day is observed to raise awareness among regulators, industry and consumers on the importance of standardisation to the global economy. “Standards for sustainable development goals - shared vision for a better world” is the international theme for World Standards Day issued by the ISO.

In his inaugural address, P. Rajeeve, Minister for Industries, Commerce and Law, stressed the importance given by Kerala for sustainable development goals and appreciated BIS for organising the webinar with a relevant theme.

Guest speakers Krishnakumar, MD of Keltron Components, led the discussion on “Sustainable development goals”, while an ANERT official spoke on “Affordable clean energy and initiative of ANERT to achieve the SDGs”.

As many as 110 entrepreneurs, industry experts, educational institutions technologists and officials from different industries having certification from BIS and located in Kerala participated in the event.