Birthday bashes to de-stress cops in city

If celebrating birthday at one’s workplace in the company of colleagues and family can be a stress buster, then the cops at the Central police station may find their work a lot less stressful from now on.

When K. Laljy, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ernakulam), observed the Kerala formation day by cutting a cake at the Central police station on Friday, it also marked the start of a new culture of celebrating birthdays of all cops at the station. One of the biggest in the State, the Central station has nearly 200 officials.

“This is a small way of de-stressing and building camaraderie among cops who work in a highly stressful environment. We have collected the birthday dates of all policemen in the station and will start celebrating them in the presence of their families by cutting cakes from now on,” said Mr. Laljy who plans to introduce it in all eight stations, including the women’s station, in his jurisdiction within the city limits.

Plans are also afoot to provide a session for the families of policemen during the birthday celebrations to discuss their problems caused by the stressful work culture.

The stressful nature of the work of police officials was brought into sharp focus earlier this year when two assistant sub inspectors took their lives allegedly owing to work pressure and related stress in quick succession within Ernakulam rural police limits. It had caused much heartburn among the police force prompting the higher echelons of the police to look for stress busters in the form of yoga, sports meets and counselling.

K.P. Tomson, Station House Officer, Central station, and other police officers attended the function held at the station.