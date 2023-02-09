Birth certificate row: man claiming to be biological parent turns up before CWC

February 09, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - KOCHI

Days after the alleged forgery of birth certificate of a baby girl and her illegal adoption kicked up a row leading to a series of protests against the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery, a man claiming to be the biological father of the baby turned up before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The CWC had taken the six-month-old baby into the State’s care on Monday and declared her adoption illegal. The man appeared before the CWC and gave his statement on Wednesday evening just hours after the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) was directed to initiate proceedings, including a newspaper advertisement, towards declaring the baby abandoned to make her free for legal adoption.

CWC sources declined to reveal details of his statement citing confidentiality. The CWC is set to meet on Friday and decide on the future course of action, including whether the proceedings by the DCPO should be stalled, which is usually the case when the previously untraceable biological parents turn up.

Later, speaking to the media, the man said no financial transaction was involved in the exchange of the baby, and that the baby was handed over to the Thripunithura-based couple out of humanitarian considerations. He said the initial plan was to abandon the baby in ‘Ammathottil.’ He claimed that the biological mother of the baby was still in the State, and that whether to reclaim the baby would be decided later. His claims, however, remain to be verified.

Meanwhile, the special investigation team probing the two cases registered in connection with the issue said the statement of the biological father would be recorded, if need arises. The police are focussing on the forgery part of the case while leaving matters related to adoption more or less to the CWC.