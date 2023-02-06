Birth certificate row: Kerala Directorate of Medical Education appoints three-member probe panel

February 06, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Directorate of Medical Education has appointed a three-member inquiry committee to probe the alleged forgery of birth certificate of a six-month-old baby at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery.

The committee comprises Vice Principal Unnikrishnan V.V, additional professor Raveendran C., and Thrissur Government Medical College accounts officer Benny T.T. They have been asked to conduct a detailed probe and submit a report within a fortnight.

A. Anilkumar, an administrative staff of the MCH, has been placed under suspension in connection with the issue by the college Principal since February 3. The police have since then registered two cases against him.

‘Parents’ untraceable

Meanwhile, the baby was taken into the State’s care by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Monday. This was after the family, which adopted the baby, allegedly illegally, produced her before the CWC as directed. However, the parents who adopted her did not turn up, and they remain untraceable. Instead, their siblings produced the baby.

“We had alerted the family that they would be in deeper trouble the more they hung on to the baby. It has emerged that the adoption was illegal as the biological parents had given her away without complying with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and adoption regulations,” said CWC Chairperson Shaju K.K.

The CWC will wait for another couple of days for the biological parents, who also remain untraceable, to turn up. After that, the District Child Protection Officer will be asked to advertise about the baby in the media.

If it evokes no response within 30 days thereof, the baby will be declared abandoned. In the next 60 days, she will be declared free for adoption, and her name will be enlisted on the portal of the Central Adoption Resource Authority. Once that process is completed, the biological parents will have no recourse to reclaim her custody.

“The biological parents could have legally surrendered the baby to the CWC if they were in no position to take care of her in which case they would have had a window of 60 days during which they could have reclaimed her in the event of a change of heart. Since they remain untraceable, we have no clue whether they gave her away illegally out of ignorance or took the easy route out,” said Mr. Shaju.

It is now being presumed that the alleged forgery of the birth certificate was probably part of a ploy to make the illegal adoption look legal. To the credit of the family, which adopted her, the baby was in good health and was well taken care of. She will now remain in one of the shelter homes till either the biological parents return or the process of freeing her for legal adoption completes.