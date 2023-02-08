Birth certificate row: involvement of intermediary suspected in illegal adoption

February 08, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The possible involvement of an intermediary in facilitating the alleged illegal adoption of the baby girl involved in the birth certificate forgery case emerged on Wednesday.

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the case related to the alleged forgery of birth certificate would, however, only reveal that such a possibility is also being looked into. It is learnt that the intermediary was a person known to both sets of parents.

Asked whether the parents involved in the alleged illegal adoption would also be arraigned as accused and money was involved in it, SIT sources said the probe into the adoption would depend on the report to be submitted by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

CCTV images of a meeting between A. Anilkumar, the absconding key accused who remains suspended from his position as administrative assistant at the medical college hospital (MCH), and the Thripunithura-based parent who adopted the girl at the MCH also emerged on Wednesday. The footage reportedly was related to the day when the forged birth certificate changed hands. “We have taken possession of all relevant CCTV visuals from the MCH, and this particular footage will also be examined,” said SIT sources.

On the complaint by Rahana, the co-accused in one of the two cases registered by the police and an executive of the municipal kiosk at the MCH, that the staff at the medical records section and the labour room were also involved, the SIT said all potential angles would be covered as part of the probe.

The emergence of the footage has added to the troubles of Anilkumar. Reports have also emerged that efforts were made initially to tamper with the original birth certificate failing which a certificate was allegedly forged.