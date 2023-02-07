Birth certificate row: child welfare panel to seek report from DCPO

February 07, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

With the biological parents of the six-month-old baby, the alleged forgery of whose birth certificate has created a furore, still untraceable, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) is set to issue a direction to the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) on Wednesday asking to publish a media advertisement about the baby and submit a report within 30 days.

The CWC had taken the baby into the State’s care on Monday. If the biological parents remain untraceable even after the newspaper advertisement, the DCPO will submit a report to that effect. The child will then be considered abandoned, and the process will be initiated for making the baby legally free for adoption.

“Since the parents have not yet reached out to us, a direction will be issued to the DCPO on Wednesday. Even if parents were to be traced and they were to claim custody of the baby, they could not be immediately bestowed with the custody. A decision will be taken only after conducting a social investigation to verify the safety of the baby in their custody,” said CWC Chairperson Shaju K.K.

A. Anilkumar, the administrative assistant at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kalamassery, who is the prime accused in two cases registered by the Kalamassery police in connection with the alleged forgery, is still absconding. Rahana A.N., an executive of the Kalamassery municipality’s kiosk at the MCH, is a co-accused in one of the cases.

Sources with the special investigation team probing the cases said statements of all persons concerned at the MCH had been recorded. “Whether more persons are involved or money changed hands in adoption are things to be found out during the course of the investigation,” they added. The CWC has declared the adoption illegal.

Meanwhile, Rahana lodged a second complaint with the police demanding a probe into the role of the staff at the medical records department and labour room of the MCH. She also submitted alongside the alleged WhatsApp chat with a staff member of the medical records department. It was based on her first complaint that the police registered the first FIR in the case.

She claimed that an employee at the medical records department had allegedly asked for accessing the file related to the birth certificate on October 26 by citing Anilkumar’s name. She alleged that it was an attempt at tampering with the certificate and accused the MCH of not reporting the matter early enough.