Birth certificate forgery: key accused arrested from Madurai

February 17, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the alleged forgery of birth certificate of a six-month-old baby girl at the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, nabbed the key accused in the case, A. Anilkumar from Madurai, in the early hours of Friday.

He was brought to the city later in the day and his arrest was recorded. He was on the run since Kalamassery police registered a case against him on February 4. The medical college had suspended him as an administrative assistant a day before when the news about the forgery broke.

“To our knowledge, he had been hiding in various places in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh,” said P.V. Baby, Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner and head of SIT.

Kalamassery police had registered two cases in this connection. The first case was registered on a petition by Rahana A.N., an executive of a municipal kiosk operating out of the medical college, charging Anilkumar under IPC Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 506 (criminal intimidation). According to the FIR, the accused forged the birth certificate and inserted it into the register being handled by the petitioner without her knowledge.

The police then registered a second case on February 5 on a petition by the medical college Principal and arraigned both Anilkumar and Rahana as accused. It invoked IPC Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 197 (issuing or signing false certificate), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

“We have no plan to take Rahana into custody for the time being unless her role in the case is conclusively proved. Since both the case pertains to he same incident, we will club them and proceed as a single case,” Mr. Baby said.

Later, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) took the baby girl into the State’s care. The CWC confirmed that the baby was given away by the biological parents in illegal adoption and had even initiated the proceedings to declare the child as abandoned so that she was legally free for adoption.

The CWC had since then stalled the proceedings after the biological parents turned up and requested the agency to keep the baby under its care for the time being considering their present circumstances. While parents can claim the custody of the baby later, the CWC would oblige only after conducting a study verifying whether they can ensure the safety and proper upbringing of the baby.