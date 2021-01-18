Birders complain of mangrove destruction

The social forestry wing of the Forest Department has launched an inquiry into the alleged destruction of mangrove vegetation at Thundathumkadavu near Varapuzha.
The inquiry was initiated after a group of birders, who visited the area on Sunday as part of the annual bird count, took up the issue with the Social forestry wing.
The mangrove vegetation near the Pokkali farmland and on the flanks of the road was found destroyed. Mud bund was also seen constructed at the area, which obstructed the natural flow of water. Fully grown coconut trees were found planted in the paddy wetland, which was a suspected attempt to alter the land use pattern of the farmland, said a complaint filed by birders.
Such unscientific modifications and destruction of mangrove vegetation will upset wetland, besides disturbing the Pokkali ecosystem, which is essential for the breeding of various fish varieties and crustaceans, the complaint pointed out.
Meanwhile, A. Jayamadhavan, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Social Forestry, said a range officer had been asked to look into the complaint.
Legal action in such cases has to be initiated by the Divisional Forest Office, Malayattoor. A report on the complaint will be submitted to the office, he said.
