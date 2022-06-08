Birder found dead

Noted ornithologist Eldhose K.V was found dead in a forest area near Bhoothathankettu on Wednesday.

He was 59. His body was found a day after his relatives filed a man-missing case with the Kothamangalam police on Tuesday. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Tracking his mobile phone led the police to the location where he was reportedly found hanging from a tree in the forest area within the Kuttampuzha station limits.

A bottle of soft drink, alcohol and poison were recovered from the spot. The body was handed over to his relatives after an autopsy on Wednesday evening.

