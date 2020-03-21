Bird flu scare adds to hoteliers’ woes

KOCHI

21 March 2020 01:58 IST

Hotels drop chicken delicacies from menu

The demand for chicken-based snacks and dishes in hotels has fallen due to bird flu scare.

Several hotels have dropped chicken delicacies from their menu after owners reported that bird flu scare along with COVID-19 had prompted customers to say no to chicken-based snacks.

Representatives of Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) said the situation had not yet improved after the authorities confirmed bird flu cases by March 9. “We have cut procurement of chicken by half and more compared to earlier times in view of the decline in demand for chicken-based dishes,” they added.

Proprietors of shops selling Arabic dishes said the demand for chicken shawarma and alfam had dipped considerably. “Those who are aware that viruses can be removed through proper cooking continue to buy the items, while those who are sceptical have stopped visiting us for the time being,” said the owner of an outlet at Aluva.

However, customers pointed out that a majority of eateries were yet to reduce the prices of chicken-based snacks and dishes after live chicken rates started hovering around the ₹40 to ₹50 range after bird flu was confirmed in the State. “They are collecting the same rate as before even after prices getting slashed by at least half compared to normal times,” they said.

Restaurant owners said they were not in a position to reduce prices as the expenses to run the units remained the same despite the dip in chicken rates.