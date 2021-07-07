Biomining of legacy waste to cost about ₹70 crore

About 5.51 lakh cubic metres of waste lying at Brahmapuram

The rehabilitation of legacy (old) waste lying at the Brahmapuram yard of the Kochi Corporation is expected to cost about ₹70.95 crore as per revised estimates.

The firm identified by the government for carrying out the work had quoted ₹54.9 crore for the rehabilitation of about 4.75 lakh cubic metres of municipal solid waste at the dumping site. A drone study carried out by NIT-Kozhikode in February as per the directions of the civic body found that about 5.51 lakh cubic metres of waste was lying at the site. The revised estimate of ₹70.95 crore was reached based on the study, according to senior officials of the corporation.

A government order on June 27 asked the corporation to issue the work order to Zonta Infratech Pvt Ltd for the work. It has to be issued based on the report submitted by the NIT-Kozhikode on the quantity of legacy waste.

The corporation has to issue the work order to the agency identified through the tender process for mandatory compliance of the Environment Protection Rules and also under the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, it said.

Clear picture awaited

The corporation authorities pointed out that the government has agreed to earmark funds available under the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project aided by the World Bank towards the cost required for rehabilitation of the site.

The civic body had requested full government funding for removal of legacy waste citing financial burden on its exchequer. However, the corporation will have to bear a share of the expenses. A final picture on the funding pattern is expected soon, they said.

Mayor M. Anilkumar said that the corporation will have to act as per the directions issued by the government.

“Moreover, we have to abide by the directives issued by the National Green Tribunal on complying with the norms under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 without delay or face its legal consequences,” he said.

The government had taken over the task of scientific management of waste accumulated at Brahmapuram in March last by invoking the provisions under the Disaster Management Act after the process initiated by the corporation got delayed indefinitely.

The repeated fire incidents at the site and the threatening disaster situation were also quoted as reasons for the government action.

The firm selected for the work will have to biomine the existing legacy waste and recover the entire area. It should ensure recovery of the land by cutting and levelling it to the maximum possible extent, aimed at getting a relatively flat land after biomining.