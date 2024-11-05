GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Biomining of legacy waste at Kalamassery likely to begin soon

Published - November 05, 2024 08:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly five months after the original schedule, the biomining of around 46,700 metric tonnes of legacy waste lying at the dumping site of the Kalamassery municipality is expected to start soon.

The delayed process gained momentum after the civic body received the required approvals from the Kerala State Pollution Control Board and the Department of Fire and Rescue Services to initiate the remediation work. According to officials associated with the biomining project, the government’s Chief Technical Examiner is expected to soon inspect the preparatory works ahead of launching the project.

The dumping site is among the locations identified by the government for biomining as part of the World Bank-funded Kerala Solid Waste Management Project under the Department of Local Self-Government. A total of ₹95.2-crore worth contract for biomining and retrieval of 20 legacy dumping sites in the State had been initiated by the government.  

The fund earmarked for the work at Kalamassery, which has the highest quantity of legacy waste among the 12 sites identified in various municipalities, is around ₹9 crore. Legacy waste is lying at a height of around 11 metres, of which 8.5 metres of waste is below the ground level at the dumping site in North Kalamassery.

Biomining and waste remediation works will be carried out in compliance with the ‘Guidelines for Disposal of Legacy Waste’ prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board. The land redeemed through the project will be utilised for creating waste management projects. The executing agency must have a clear plan for the removal of refuse derived fuel, which is used as an alternative fuel to coal in cement plants, according to the norms.

Kalamassery civic officials said that the work was likely to be completed in nine months.

November 05, 2024

