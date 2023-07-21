Biomining of legacy waste at Brahmapuram likely to begin only by year-end

July 21, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - KOCHI

Biomining of legacy waste piled up at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant of the Kochi Corporation may take a few more months to begin.

Going by initial estimates, it may take at least six more months for the process, which had earlier run into trouble, to resume. As many as eight agencies had evinced interest in the pre-bid meeting organised by the Corporation in the first week of July. Though the last date for online filing of bids was July 21, the civic body had extended the deadline to July 25. Bids will be opened on July 27, according to the revised schedule.

The earlier attempt by the Corporation to biomine legacy waste had ended up in a civil dispute with Zonta Infratech Private Limited, the company engaged by the civic body for biomining of waste at Brahmapuram. The inability of the firm to fulfil the contractual obligations and the fire at the plant which raged for almost a fortnight in March upset the plans of the Corporation. The firm had sought payment of ₹19.12 crore from the civic body through an arbitration settlement.

It is estimated that around seven lakh tonnes of waste, which got accumulated on the campus over one-and-a-half decades, will have to be biomined. The refuse-derived fuel (RDF) waste collected on the campus by Zonta will also have to be managed by the successful bidder.

The bidder may get around seven months in a calendar year for management of waste through biomining. The process can be carried out only in good weather conditions. The successful bidder may have to complete biomining in two phases, said a civic administrator.