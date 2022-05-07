Biomining firm told to comply with norms at Brahmapuram

The Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant on the banks of Kadambrayar. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Technical committee warns against depositing fresh waste over old heaps of waste at the dumping yard

The technical committee appointed by the government on biomining of legacy waste at the dumping yard of the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram has warned against depositing fresh waste over old heaps of waste.

A review of the biomining process by the committee found that fresh loads of waste were being dumped over legacy waste in violation of norms. The firm entrusted with biomining has to fully comply with the directives of the committee. The authorities will have to explain the reason behind repeated incidents of fire at the dumping yard, it said.

The committee recommended setting up six sheds having 30 m x 30 m dimension to process biodegradable waste reaching the site. The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) had earlier reported that the existing windrow composting unit was faulty and failed to comply with norms. The technical committee suggested immediate steps to repair the facility. It noted that there was a decline in the quantity of waste being brought to the site from around 360 metric tonnes earlier to the present level of around 160 metric tonnes daily.

The PCB asked the firm carrying out biomining to explain the action plan to remove the refuse derived fuel emerging out of the biomining process. The piling up of the recovered plastic had caused concern, especially with the board saying that the ecological situation of the nearby Kadambrayar and Chitrapuzha would be impacted in the rainy season owing to leachate flow from waste.

The technical committee asked the firm to submit an action taken report on biomining before the Central Pollution Control Board. The capping of waste should be done 200 metres away from waterbodies to prevent pollution, it said.