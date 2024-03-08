Biomining at Kalamassery expected to be completed in nine months

March 08, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The biomining of about 46,700 metric tonnes of legacy waste lying at the dump site of the Kalamassery municipality is expected to be completed in nine months, if everything goes as planned.

The long-pending work received a boost after the government awarded ₹95.2-crore worth contract for biomining and retrieval of 20 legacy dump sites in the State, including Kalamassery on March 6. The agreement was part of the World Bank funded Kerala Solid Waste Management Project under the Department of Local Self Government.

The fund earmarked for the work at Kalamassery, which has the highest quantity of legacy waste among the 12 sites identified in various municipalities, is around ₹9 crore. Legacy waste is lying at a height of around 11 metre, of which 8.5 metre of waste is below the ground level at the dump site in North Kalamassery.

The biomining and waste remediation works will be carried out in compliance with the ‘Guidelines for Disposal of Legacy Waste’ prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board. The land redeemed through the project will be utilised for creating waste management projects.

The contractor must have a clear plan for the removal of refuse derived fuel, which is used as an alternative fuel to coal in cement plants.

The municipality council had earlier cleared the proposal to execute the biomining work. It had initiated steps to allay fears of the residents of wards near the site, after the councillors had raised concerns over contamination of soil and water sources following the process.

