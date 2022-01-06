Biomedical waste to be collected from households

KOCHI

06 January 2022

The Thripunithura municipality on Wednesday launched the ‘Biotreat’ project aimed at collecting biomedical waste from the doorstep of households.

The civic body has entrusted an agency accredited by the government’s Suchitwa Mission for executing the project. Rama Santhosh, Chairperson of the municipality, said that multi-coloured bags would be handed over to the families willing to provide the biomedical waste as per the category of the waste. “The waste generator has to give ₹71 as fee towards 1 kg of waste. Patients who are bedridden and belonging to economically backward families need not pay the fee. The waste will be collected once in every five days,” she said. A mobile application would be available for helping the waste generators connect with the agency involved in the collection of waste. The waste collected from the households would be processed at the Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facility of the Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd. at Ambalamugal.

