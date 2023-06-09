Biodegradable waste to be taken to Brahmapuram once again

June 09, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - KOCHI

With attempts to bring in private agencies for collection and management of waste failing to take off as planned, the Kochi Corporation has decided to transport biodegradable waste to Brahmapuram once again.

The civic body had ended the decades-long practice of taking refuse to the Brahmapuram campus following the March 2 blaze.

The Kochi Corporation will take 50 tonnes of waste to Brahmapuram on a daily basis. The arrangement will be for two months, considering the onset of monsoon and disruption in the services of private agencies engaged for the purpose. The decision was taken at an online meeting attended by Ministers P. Rajeeve and M.B. Rajesh, which was convened to discuss the waste management system in Kochi, said a communication issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar.

Incidentally, one of the three agencies engaged by the Corporation for collection and transportation of waste had backtracked. The other two agencies could not fully collect waste from the regions allotted to them, leading to piling up of waste on streets and other areas. There were apprehensions that the delay in clearing waste from households and roads during the rainy season would lead to an outbreak of contagious diseases. The civic body plans to repair the RDF storage building and the old building of the plant to process waste taken to Brahmapuram, the communication said.

The meeting entrusted the Corporation with the task of identifying more private agencies for collection and processing of waste in two months. It was also decided to initiate action against apartment complexes that have not installed waste treatment facilities.

MLAs T.J. Vinod, P.V. Sreenijin, K.J. Maxi, and Uma Thomas, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh and Corporation Secretary M. Babu Abdul Khadeer and Mr. Anilkumar attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the city police booked nine cases for illegal dumping of waste on Thursday.