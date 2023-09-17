Biocontrol lab to come up at Kadungalloor in Ernakulam

September 17, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - KOCHI

As part of efforts to enhance agricultural production in the State and the ‘Krishikkoppam Kalamassery’ programme, a biocontrol lab to produce pesticides without synthetic inputs will be established at Elookkara in Kadungalloor panchayat under the Agriculture Infrastructure Development Project (AIDP) with the support of the Kadungalloor Service Cooperative Bank.

The ₹2-crore project is financially backed by AIDP which provides capital at 1% interest. Bids for setting up the lab have been floated, and it will be part of the new office complex of the Kadungalloor Cooperative Bank at Elookkara.

One of the components of the Krishikkoppam Kalamassery programme is the provision of biocontrol products to farmers. Organic pesticides will be made widely available to farmers at Kadungalloor and neighbouring panchayats.

As a follow-up measure, a dedicated space of 10,000 sq.ft. will be made ready under the cooperative bank for a godown and storage space. It is estimated that the project will cost around ₹8 crore, for which capital will be made available at 4% interest. Of this, the bank will receive ₹2 crore at 1% interest.

Meanwhile, farmers in Varapetty and Manjalloor panchayats have been given vegetable seedlings as part of a comprehensive campaign to increase vegetable production. Around 10,000 seedlings have been distributed in Varapetty. They include high-yielding varieties such as okra, brinjal, amaranthus, and green chilli. In addition to the 10,000 seedlings distributed free of cost, another 5,000 will be given to farmers over the coming days.

Vegetable seedlings were also distributed in Manjalloor panchayat. The seedlings are grafted and include tomato, brinjal, and chilli. Besides the grafted seedlings, the Krishi Bhavan has made available vermicompost fortified with trichoderma. The grafted seedlings are capable of resisting common diseases found in crops such as tomato, brinjal, and chilli.

