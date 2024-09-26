Bio-waste treatment plant at CMFRI to be launched

The Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian will inaugurate the Black Soldier Fly-based bio-waste treatment plant at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) here on September 26 (Thursday). He will also address the staff and scientists at CMFRI on the occasion, says a press release here.

The Union Minister will visit the Fishery Survey of India to assess the available facilities and release a compendium of research findings, according to a press release.