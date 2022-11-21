Binoy Viswam alleges ‘irregularities’ by insurance companies in settling claims with farmers

November 21, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - KOCHI

‘Private sector companies have made an enormous profit of nearly ₹39,201 crore without paying farmers’

The Hindu Bureau

CPI leader and former Minister Binoy Viswam has alleged “irregularities” by private insurance companies in settling insurance claims with farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, launched as a flagship programme in 2016 for protecting farmers against crop losses caused by natural calamities.

“This leads to the conversion of the scheme into a bonanza by private companies to reap huge profits. Naturally, farmers are denied their rightful protection under the scheme,” said Mr. Viswam in his letter to the Prime Minister on November 21.

The letter claimed that over the last five years, the Central and State governments had contributed ₹1.26 lakh crore to the scheme, but according to available reports, only ₹87,320 crore had been paid to farmers. While public sector insurance companies settle 90% of farmers’ claims, private sector companies have made an “enormous” profit of nearly ₹39,201 crore without paying farmers.

Mr. Viswam also said it was learnt that Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan had already written to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on the same issue in Odisha. “Given these circumstances, I urge you to look into this grievous matter and initiate a CAG audit on how farmers are being deprived by corporates,” the letter added.

