Bill against superstitions with Law dept., HC told

January 04, 2023 06:06 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that the Kerala Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices, Sorcery and Black Magic Bill, 2019 was under the consideration of the Law department and no sooner the competent authorities approved the Bill with corrections, if required, it would be placed before the Assembly.

The submission was made by State Attorney N. Manoj Kumar when a writ petition seeking a directive to the State government to take a decision on the recommendation of the State Law Reforms Commission for the enactment of a law against superstitious practices such as sorcery and black magic came up for hearing.

The petition was filed by the Kerala Yukthi Vadi Sanghom. The petition also sought a directive to the State government to constitute a special team to conduct a proper investigation or reinvestigation in the missing persons cases reported during the past 50 years against the backdrop of the human sacrifices at Elanthoor.

