Kochi

Biking forum on the cards

An initiative to register a trust of cycling clubs is under way

If everything goes according to plan, cycling clubs across the State will no longer be islands preoccupied with just their own events but a larger community backing each other up leaving geographic separation of districts irrelevant.

An initiative to register a trust of cycling clubs by the name Kerala Cycling Clubs Association (KCCA) is well and truly under way and the formalities are likely to be wrapped up soon. Already, 30 clubs from across the State have expressed interest in becoming part of it.

“Cycling clubs across the State were undertaking noble initiatives. But none of them were gathering momentum and building into a movement,” said Gokul Padoor, founder of the bikers’ community Thrissur On a Cycle and one of the prime movers behind the KCCA. His club had undertaken road repairs in protest to shame authorities into action after medal-winning cyclists met with serious accidents due to bad roads.

A relay bicycle rally from Kasaragod to Kanyakumari is being planned.

