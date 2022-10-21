Bikes, lorries with hidden, tampered number plates abound in Kochi

A truck without a registration number on the Kundannoor-Thevara stretch in Kochi on Friday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Two-wheelers and goods carriers with illegible, tampered or hidden registration number plates are having a free run in the city, causing headache to members of the public and law-enforcement agencies.

The tendency of their drivers to speed off even after being waved down to stop for inspection worsens the gravity of this audacious and oftentimes deliberate rule violation. Many such vehicles are involved in crimes and hit-and-run incidents and remain untraced since footage from CCTVs en route would be of little use if the registration number cannot be captured, confided police and Motor Vehicles department (MVD) personnel.

“Many of them manage to slip away even if we inform police stations in the vicinity about the probable routes that such offenders, especially those who are making an escape after a crime, are likely to take,” said a traffic police officer.

Special drives by erecting barricades on a portion of the road, in order to nab those wanted for crimes and for driving sans proper number plate, could help rein in this trend. The two-wheelers of many such rule violators are seized by the police at traffic junctions, and released from the station only after they make arrangements to fit number plates that conform to norms. A fine amount too is imposed, he added.

Flexible number plates

A senior MVD official narrated how they were in for a surprise in Chengannur, where they discovered a motorbike having flexible number plate, that could be folded and hidden from view with the help of magnets on both sides. “There are others who tend to fold number plates with the help of cables that can be remotely controlled, in their bid to escape from law-enforcement personnel. We try to track down such vehicles in different ways using data available with us since chasing them could lead to accidents.”

Youth riding such two-wheelers have oftentimes been nabbed for drug peddling, chain snatching and other crimes.

Rear underarm pipe misused

The rear under-arm pipe (also called under-run bar and was made a mandatory safety norm to prevent smaller vehicles crashing beneath the lorry from its rear) is often misused to hide their rear number plate. “Most lorries from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka adopt this method to hide their number plates, by fitting the pipe/bar below the specified level in a way that it fully or partly covers the number plate,” MVD sources said.

Interestingly, such grave rule violations attract fine amounts ranging from a mere ₹250 to ₹3,000. Still, high-security number plates have been made mandatory only for vehicles that were registered from 2019, in Kerala.

Information number

Deputy Transport Commissioner (Central Kerala) Shaji Madhavan sought the help of members of the public in keeping tab of such vehicles. “Photos, videos or information regarding vehicles which flout traffic rules can be passed on to the RTO Enforcement-Ernakulam’s number 91889 61007 and the identity of the sender will be kept confidential. We also intend to have monthly review meetings with the police for coordinated action to rein in traffic rule violators,” he said.