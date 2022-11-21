Man taken into custody for blocking convoy of Kerala HC Chief Justice

A motorbike rider has been charged with an attempt to commit culpable homicide after he reportedly tried to intercept the pilot vehicle that was escorting Kerala High Court Chief Justice S. Manikumar, at Goshree bridge on November 20 night.
Trending
- Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast: Bomber identified as Mohammed Shariq, a terror accused on the run
- Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
- Karnataka government gives in-principle approval for Namma Metro Phase III project in Bengaluru, two corridors on 44.65 km planned
- Rishi Sunak visits Kyiv, announces new air defence package for Ukraine
- In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
Bike rider Tijo — a native of Udumpanchola native, and a resident of Mulavukad were arrested by Mulavukad Police based on a complaint by the CJ’s pilot officer. The police said he committed the act while in an intoxicated condition. He is a driver by profession.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT