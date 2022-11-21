Man taken into custody for blocking convoy of Kerala HC Chief Justice

November 21, 2022 01:30 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

A motorbike rider has been charged with an attempt to commit culpable homicide after he reportedly tried to intercept the pilot vehicle that was escorting Kerala High Court Chief Justice S. Manikumar, at Goshree bridge on November 20 night. 

Bike rider Tijo — a native of Udumpanchola native, and a resident of Mulavukad were arrested by Mulavukad Police based on a complaint by the CJ’s pilot officer. The police said he committed the act while in an intoxicated condition. He is a driver by profession.

