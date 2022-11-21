  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bike rider who intercepted Kerala HC Chief Justice’s escort vehicle arrested

November 21, 2022 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

A motorbike rider has been charged with an attempt to commit culpable homicide after he reportedly tried to intercept the pilot vehicle that was escorting Kerala High Court Chief Justice S. Manikumar, at Goshree bridge on November 20 night. 

Bike rider Tijo — a native of Udumpanchola native, and a resident of Mulavukad were arrested by Mulavukad Police based on a complaint by the CJ’s pilot officer. The police said he committed the act while in an intoxicated condition. He is a driver by profession.

Related Topics

Kerala / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.