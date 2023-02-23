ADVERTISEMENT

Biennale installation takes a look at working pattern of Japan’s yesteryear factory workers

February 23, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

An impressive multimedia installation at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale by Colombia and France-based artist Marcos Ávila Forero takes a closer look at the working pattern of Japan’s yesteryear factory workers and unravels the powerful ‘Wild Geese’ model of development for art enthusiasts.

The creation titled ‘Theory of the Wild Geese, Notes on the Workers Gestures’ displayed at Aspinwall House in Fort Kochi helps viewers draw many parallels between the working style of the retired factory workers and the ‘Wild Geese’ theory, which later paved the way for Japan’s industrial revolution and the subsequent impact that globalisation had on this system, according to a communication.

For 50 years, factory workers of Japan worked like a well-oiled machine much like the birds in a flock following the pattern set by their leader. This forms the basis of the Wild Geese theory. Forero created his unique work based on this concept, and the final output was achieved through numerous steps.

He pointed out that by replicating the movements of Japanese workers, success can be achieved in other fields, even in athletic events such as swimming and tennis. A musical model of the movements of the workers has been created as a tribute to them by the artist.

