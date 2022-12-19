Biennale has become an institution with secular credentials: Prof. Anita Rampal

  1. EPaper
December 19, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Noted educationist Prof. Anita Rampal said the Kochi-Muziris Biennale is an important secular institution in the country today.

“It is an amazing experience that has drawn worldwide attention. The participation of youth in the Kochi Biennale is significant and notable. The education field, especially of art, is viewing the Biennale with enormous interest and expectations,” she said, after visiting the venues of the students’ biennale here.

Prof. Anita said that it is gratifying to see Biennale being relaunched after the pandemic crisis. “Within five editions, it has been able to assert itself as a mass media. That is why people from the world over are coming to participate in the event,” she said.

P.K. Sreemathi, former minister and CPI(M) leader, and Baby Balakrishnan, Kasaragod district panchayat president were present, according to a release issued here by the organisers.

